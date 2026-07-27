Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $4.83 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 20,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,441,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock worth $564,667,000 after purchasing an additional 599,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,433,811 shares of the company's stock worth $293,960,000 after purchasing an additional 516,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $289.09 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $267.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.45 and a 12 month high of $293.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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