Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 367,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Newell Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 464,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,016.40. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,750 shares of company stock worth $812,396. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Report on NWL

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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