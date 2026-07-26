Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,900 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,945,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,258 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,549 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $105,567,000 after buying an additional 151,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts: Sign Up

More Booz Allen Hamilton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Booz Allen Hamilton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Booz Allen beat quarterly profit expectations by a wide margin, which signaled better-than-expected profitability and helped lift sentiment. Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Booz Allen beat quarterly profit expectations by a wide margin, which signaled better-than-expected profitability and helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained FY2027 guidance, with EPS outlook of $6.00 to $6.35 and revenue guidance of $11.2 billion to $11.7 billion , easing fears that the slowdown would worsen. Booz Allen Hamilton Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

The company maintained FY2027 guidance, with EPS outlook of and revenue guidance of , easing fears that the slowdown would worsen. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below expectations at $1.97 billion versus the much higher analyst forecast cited in the reports, and sales were down year over year, which remains a concern for growth investors. Booz Allen Hamilton earnings report

Revenue came in below expectations at versus the much higher analyst forecast cited in the reports, and sales were down year over year, which remains a concern for growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management said it is seeing accelerating demand in parts of the business, but the top-line weakness means investors are still weighing stronger margins against slower sales. Booz Allen Profit, Revenue Falls Despite Accelerating Demand

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $84.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here