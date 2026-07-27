Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,191 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $360.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $345.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Trending Headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $293.00 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $289.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.10 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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