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Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Via Transportation Inc. $VIA

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Via Transportation logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Weiss Asset Management initiated a Via Transportation position worth approximately $2.43 million, while other institutional investors also increased or opened stakes. Institutions now own 74.4% of VIA.
  • Via insiders purchased 31,904 shares worth about $467,000 over the past three months, including significant buys by a director and CEO Daniel Ramot.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and $37.10 price target, although ongoing securities-class-action allegations create legal and reputational risk.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.20% of Via Transportation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Via Transportation by 222.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Via Transportation in the first quarter worth about $1,312,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Via Transportation by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,020 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Via Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company's stock.

Via Transportation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Via Transportation this week:

  • Neutral Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms, including Robbins Geller, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, are urging investors who bought Via shares in the IPO to seek lead-plaintiff status before the August 10, 2026 deadline. These notices increase legal overhang but do not, by themselves, change the merits of the case. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuit campaign appears to center on alleged misstatements in Via’s IPO materials, including claims about growth challenges and customer metrics, with firms saying investors may be eligible to recover losses. This keeps the focus on potential disclosure issues rather than operating momentum. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The repeated class-action alerts signal continuing legal risk, possible litigation costs, and reputational damage for Via Transportation, which can weigh on the stock until there is more clarity on the case. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Via Transportation

In other Via Transportation news, Director Nechemia Jacob Peres purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $447,379.80. The trade was a 460.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Ramot purchased 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $49,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,420,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,893,398. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,904 shares of company stock valued at $467,289. Insiders own 39.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Via Transportation from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Via Transportation from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIA

Via Transportation Stock Down 0.2%

VIA opened at $17.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.99. Via Transportation Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.

Via Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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