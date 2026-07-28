Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,986 IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 146,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $3,967,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in IonQ during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 30.0% in the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 14,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,353.30. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $209,863.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,941.48. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

IonQ Stock Up 9.5%

NYSE IONQ opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.41 and a beta of 3.23.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reinstated coverage with a positive view. Analyst Gary Mobley highlighted IonQ’s full-stack platform across quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security, as well as sales of its 256-qubit system in more than 30 countries. Benchmark expects the quantum-computing industry to generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue during 2026, potentially supporting a sector-wide re-rating. Benchmark’s Quantum Re-Rating Might Change The Case For Investing In IonQ

Analyst Gary Mobley highlighted IonQ’s full-stack platform across quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security, as well as sales of its 256-qubit system in more than 30 countries. Benchmark expects the quantum-computing industry to generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue during 2026, potentially supporting a sector-wide re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Industry momentum lifted IonQ alongside other quantum stocks. D-Wave’s expanded agreement with AT&T to deploy quantum systems in network operations provided evidence of real-world enterprise adoption and helped lift IonQ and other sector peers by association. D-Wave Quantum Rises on Expanded AT&T Deal

D-Wave’s expanded agreement with AT&T to deploy quantum systems in network operations provided evidence of real-world enterprise adoption and helped lift IonQ and other sector peers by association. Positive Sentiment: IonQ’s commercial performance compares favorably with rivals. A recent comparison cited IonQ’s $64.7 million first-quarter revenue, up roughly 755% year over year, and reported 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity. Those figures reinforce the company’s positioning as one of the leading pure-play quantum businesses. IonQ vs. Rigetti: Who’s Winning the Quantum Race?

A recent comparison cited IonQ’s $64.7 million first-quarter revenue, up roughly 755% year over year, and reported 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity. Those figures reinforce the company’s positioning as one of the leading pure-play quantum businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and new analyst attention are increasing visibility around IonQ, but the company still operates in an early-stage, research-heavy market. Investors should expect substantial execution risk as quantum applications develop. Inside IonQ

Media coverage and new analyst attention are increasing visibility around IonQ, but the company still operates in an early-stage, research-heavy market. Investors should expect substantial execution risk as quantum applications develop. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage argues that larger artificial-intelligence companies may offer a better way to gain quantum exposure, highlighting competition for investor capital. IonQ also remains loss-making, making its premium valuation particularly sensitive to delays in revenue growth or technological progress. An Alternative Quantum Computing Opportunity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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