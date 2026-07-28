Weiss Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 92,495 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Crown were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crown by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $436,078,000 after buying an additional 93,045 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $426,086,000 after acquiring an additional 670,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $363,173,000 after purchasing an additional 886,471 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $198,186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Crown Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CCK stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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