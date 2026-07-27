Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 111,469 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 111,469 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Entegris were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 616.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 125,822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 494,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,196 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 418,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,224,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $158,669,000.

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Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $129.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $186.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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