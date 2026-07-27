Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 37,952 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 37,952 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Key Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to strong-buy and later set a $232 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Tickerreport.com

Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to and later set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a cash-heavy stock with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Yahoo Finance

Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary points to steady execution and attractive P/E multiples , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Seeking Alpha

Recent commentary points to and , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. MSN

Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. Negative Sentiment: The stock had recently declined more than the broader market, reminding investors that near-term volatility remains a risk despite the positive analyst coverage. Yahoo Finance

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

Shares of VEEV opened at $186.06 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.05 and a 52-week high of $310.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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