Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 38,035 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY - Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,823 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,035 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of John Wiley & Sons worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,407 shares of the company's stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the company's stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,320.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,620 shares of the company's stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 157,520 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLY. Weiss Ratings raised John Wiley & Sons from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:WLY opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $447.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.600-5.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. John Wiley & Sons's payout ratio is 33.81%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

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