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Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
AGCO logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Weiss Asset Management acquired 14,315 AGCO shares worth approximately $1.66 million, while institutional investors collectively own 78.8% of the company.
  • AGCO reported first-quarter EPS of $0.94, beating estimates of $0.44, while revenue rose 14.3% year over year to $2.34 billion. The company guided to fiscal 2026 EPS of $6.00.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $129.64; AGCO also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, equivalent to a 1.0% annual yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,315 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AGCO by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $121.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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