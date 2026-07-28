Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Digi Power X Inc. $DGXX

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.38% of Digi Power X as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Digi Power X during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Digi Power X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi Power X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Digi Power X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Digi Power X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Alec Amar sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,368,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,873,458.44. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digi Power X from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Digi Power X in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Digi Power X in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi Power X presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digi Power X

Digi Power X Trading Down 3.5%

DGXX opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Digi Power X Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $347.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 6.25.

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter. Digi Power X had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 98.79%.

Digi Power X Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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