Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 30,703 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,048 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 30,703 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. 9,748,548 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,835,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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