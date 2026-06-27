Welch Group LLC Acquires 4,163 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,292 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.9% of Welch Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Welch Group LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $285.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $259.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.12 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $273.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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