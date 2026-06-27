Welch Group LLC Buys 165,513 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 165,513 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Welch Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Welch Group LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $60,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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