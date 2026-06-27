Welch Group LLC Purchases 5,651 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938,343 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $937,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $112.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average of $150.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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