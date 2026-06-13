Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,606,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 477,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.9% of Boston Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 0.31% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $895,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of WFC opened at $83.67 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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