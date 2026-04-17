Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

More Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. This trade represents a 26.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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