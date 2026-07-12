Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $77,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $87.07. 14,053,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,508,680. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Wells Fargo’s upcoming results, with expectations for higher net interest income and fee income to support earnings. The stock is also benefiting from a “moderate buy” consensus and renewed interest in bank earnings ahead of the reporting season.

Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Wells Fargo’s upcoming results, with expectations for higher net interest income and fee income to support earnings. The stock is also benefiting from a “moderate buy” consensus and renewed interest in bank earnings ahead of the reporting season. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo was cited as a bullish name in sector research, and the broader banking group is seen as positioned for solid Q2 results, which could lift financial stocks if the trend holds.

Wells Fargo was cited as a bullish name in sector research, and the broader banking group is seen as positioned for solid Q2 results, which could lift financial stocks if the trend holds. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles focused on Wells Fargo mostly previewed the earnings release rather than delivering new company-specific news, so investors are still waiting for a catalyst from the actual report.

Recent articles focused on Wells Fargo mostly previewed the earnings release rather than delivering new company-specific news, so investors are still waiting for a catalyst from the actual report. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market news was mixed but relatively calm, with futures drifting and investors waiting for inflation data and earnings season, which suggests WFC’s move is more tied to positioning than to any fresh negative headline.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.34.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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