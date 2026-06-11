Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 501.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 46,371 shares during the quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WFC

Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company

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Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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