Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 103,918 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,487,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,975,600,000 after purchasing an additional 188,186 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,922,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,260 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,606,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $895,466,000 after purchasing an additional 477,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KGI Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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