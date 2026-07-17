Welltower Inc. $WELL is B&I Capital AG's 2nd Largest Position

B&I Capital AG lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 11.9% of B&I Capital AG's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B&I Capital AG's holdings in Welltower were worth $34,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,466,264,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Welltower by 955.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,765,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612,016 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Welltower by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,744,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,994,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Welltower by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,826,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,123,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.72.

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Welltower Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:WELL opened at $241.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.47 and a 52-week high of $241.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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