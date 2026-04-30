Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Welltower worth $93,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $211.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.65 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $205.64 and its 200-day moving average is $195.53. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Welltower's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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