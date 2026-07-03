Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Welltower worth $143,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3.5% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $235.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $232.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here