Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,908 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Welltower were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $5,466,264,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 955.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,765,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612,016 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,744,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,994,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after buying an additional 2,643,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Welltower by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,826,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,123,082,000 after buying an additional 1,734,922 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $243.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $156.96 and a one year high of $246.43. The company's fifty day moving average is $218.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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