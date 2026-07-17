Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Welltower worth $785,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,930,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 204,317 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 291,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 753,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $139,826,000 after purchasing an additional 164,708 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Up 3.5%

WELL stock opened at $241.36 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $156.47 and a one year high of $241.79. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 119.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $218.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho set a $239.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

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