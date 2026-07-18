Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 241,733 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Welltower worth $280,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 53.8% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,930,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $358,915,000 after acquiring an additional 204,317 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Welltower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 291,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 753,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $139,826,000 after purchasing an additional 164,708 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $243.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.71 and a 200-day moving average of $206.74. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.96 and a 52-week high of $246.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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