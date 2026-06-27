Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $23.55 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,914 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $134,130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $7,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721,101 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:TMO opened at $513.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $474.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.45 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $605.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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