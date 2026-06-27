Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $7.32 Million in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,938 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $267.15 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $338.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $498.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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