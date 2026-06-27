Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 29,743 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Autonomous Res reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $411.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Bank of America's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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