Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,843 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here