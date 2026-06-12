Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,466 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $226.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.43 and a 12-month high of $243.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

See Also

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