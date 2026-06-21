WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 3,036 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,203 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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