WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,372 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA continues to secure new AI-related partnerships and product momentum, including the launch of its BioNeMo Agent Toolkit for life sciences and additional collaborations around digital twins, robotics, and energy infrastructure. Nvidia launches BioNeMo agent toolkit for AI-driven life sciences research

NVIDIA continues to secure new AI-related partnerships and product momentum, including the launch of its BioNeMo Agent Toolkit for life sciences and additional collaborations around digital twins, robotics, and energy infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and several articles continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term winner from AI infrastructure buildout, with some bullish commentary pointing to strong earnings growth, major data-center demand, and attractive valuation relative to its growth. Nvidia: The $1 Trillion Trade Hiding In Plain Sight

Analysts and several articles continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term winner from AI infrastructure buildout, with some bullish commentary pointing to strong earnings growth, major data-center demand, and attractive valuation relative to its growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings remain a positive backdrop: NVIDIA beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, with revenue up sharply year over year, reinforcing that fundamentals are still strong despite the stock’s weakness.

The company’s latest earnings remain a positive backdrop: NVIDIA beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, with revenue up sharply year over year, reinforcing that fundamentals are still strong despite the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: AI spending concerns are weighing on the whole chip complex, with reports that SK Hynix is slowing HBM expansion and traders worrying about the sustainability of debt-funded AI capex. That has hit NVIDIA alongside peers like AMD, Intel, Micron, and SanDisk. Lam Research, Qualcomm, and Western Digital Stocks Trade Down, What You Need To Know

AI spending concerns are weighing on the whole chip complex, with reports that SK Hynix is slowing HBM expansion and traders worrying about the sustainability of debt-funded AI capex. That has hit NVIDIA alongside peers like AMD, Intel, Micron, and SanDisk. Negative Sentiment: There is also some company-specific headline risk from a Reuters report that NVIDIA was sued by music company Jamendo over AI training, adding to near-term uncertainty. Nvidia sued by music company Jamendo over AI training

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $210.62 and its 200-day moving average is $192.80. The company has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $145.50 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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