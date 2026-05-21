West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 4,212 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of West Michigan Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWG Investments LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 6,517 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 43,170 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,588 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.74.

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Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $302.25 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.46 and a 52 week high of $303.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $267.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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