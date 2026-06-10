Westerkirk Capital Inc. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Westerkirk Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $277.22 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded its collaboration with JA Worldwide through IBM SkillsBuild, aiming to deliver AI and digital-skills training to up to one million high-school students. The move supports IBM’s broader AI education push and strengthens its brand in enterprise and workforce training. Article Title

IBM expanded its collaboration with JA Worldwide through IBM SkillsBuild, aiming to deliver AI and digital-skills training to up to one million high-school students. The move supports IBM’s broader AI education push and strengthens its brand in enterprise and workforce training. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlighted IBM’s $10 billion commitment to quantum computing and CEO Arvind Krishna’s upbeat comments on quantum advantage, AI adoption, and profit strategy. These developments reinforce the bull case that IBM is building a meaningful long-term growth engine beyond traditional IT services. Article Title

Multiple recent articles highlighted IBM’s $10 billion commitment to quantum computing and CEO Arvind Krishna’s upbeat comments on quantum advantage, AI adoption, and profit strategy. These developments reinforce the bull case that IBM is building a meaningful long-term growth engine beyond traditional IT services. Positive Sentiment: IBM also received favorable commentary from Wall Street watchers, with articles calling it a buy for long-term investors and noting that some market participants prefer IBM’s more established quantum strategy over smaller rivals. That kind of sentiment can help support the stock. Article Title

IBM also received favorable commentary from Wall Street watchers, with articles calling it a buy for long-term investors and noting that some market participants prefer IBM’s more established quantum strategy over smaller rivals. That kind of sentiment can help support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: IBM and Google Cloud announced a new consulting practice combining IBM Consulting Advantage with Gemini Enterprise AI to speed AI adoption and systems modernization. The partnership is strategically positive, but its near-term financial impact is still unclear. Article Title

IBM and Google Cloud announced a new consulting practice combining IBM Consulting Advantage with Gemini Enterprise AI to speed AI adoption and systems modernization. The partnership is strategically positive, but its near-term financial impact is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage emphasized IBM’s recent share weakness and suggested investors are waiting for a better entry point after the quantum-computing announcement. That indicates the market may be cautious about whether IBM’s large AI and quantum investments will translate into faster earnings growth soon enough. Article Title

Some coverage emphasized IBM’s recent share weakness and suggested investors are waiting for a better entry point after the quantum-computing announcement. That indicates the market may be cautious about whether IBM’s large AI and quantum investments will translate into faster earnings growth soon enough. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces also flagged enterprise AI governance and oversight concerns, arguing that CIOs still struggle with budget control, security incidents, and governance gaps. For IBM, these concerns could temper enthusiasm around its AI-related products and consulting growth. Article Title

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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