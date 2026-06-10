Westerkirk Capital Inc. Sells 26,742 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Westerkirk Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 26,742 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,924,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,589,000 after acquiring an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported May 2026 consolidated revenue of NT$416.98 billion, about 30% higher than a year earlier, reinforcing confidence in continued AI-driven demand. Article Title

TSMC reported May 2026 consolidated revenue of NT$416.98 billion, about 30% higher than a year earlier, reinforcing confidence in continued AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSMC shares, a modest signal of insider confidence. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSMC shares, a modest signal of insider confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to debate whether TSMC’s AI growth and valuation are fully priced in, so the stock may react to any sign of earnings momentum slowing or accelerating. Article Title

Analysts continue to debate whether TSMC’s AI growth and valuation are fully priced in, so the stock may react to any sign of earnings momentum slowing or accelerating. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is weighing stricter controls on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could reduce some future sales opportunities for TSMC. Article Title

Taiwan is weighing stricter controls on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could reduce some future sales opportunities for TSMC. Negative Sentiment: U.S. senators are pushing for tighter export rules on contract chipmakers like TSMC serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another policy headwind. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:TSM opened at $428.11 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $391.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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