Westerkirk Capital Inc. Sells 4,316 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Westerkirk Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $239.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $284.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $7,460,594.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,781.16. This trade represents a 63.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,586,821 shares of company stock valued at $358,786,179 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

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About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

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