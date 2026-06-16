Western Digital Corporation $WDC Holdings Reduced by Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,834 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 241,239 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises 6.3% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Western Digital worth $35,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,244,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 399.8% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 32,487 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $2,270,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Get Western Digital alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total transaction of $1,376,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,366,060.96. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $235,699.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,640,420.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,768,550. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital from $488.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Western Digital from $310.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital to $495.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Western Digital from $500.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $450.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Trading Up 16.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $653.53 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $658.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Western Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target, helping fuel the stock’s latest surge and signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Western Digital’s HDD growth story. Article Title

Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target, helping fuel the stock’s latest surge and signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Western Digital’s HDD growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market coverage continue to point to AI-driven storage demand and tighter supply as catalysts for stronger pricing and margins across Western Digital and peers like Seagate and Micron. Article Title

Analysts and market coverage continue to point to AI-driven storage demand and tighter supply as catalysts for stronger pricing and margins across Western Digital and peers like Seagate and Micron. Positive Sentiment: The stock also benefited from broader risk-on market sentiment, with futures moving higher on easing geopolitical tensions and lower bond yields, which supported high-beta technology names. Article Title

The stock also benefited from broader risk-on market sentiment, with futures moving higher on easing geopolitical tensions and lower bond yields, which supported high-beta technology names. Positive Sentiment: Recent reports noted Western Digital hitting all-time highs after the analyst upgrade, reflecting momentum buying and investor optimism around improving fundamentals and capital returns. Article Title

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Digital wasn't on the list.

While Western Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here