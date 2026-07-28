Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,879 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 77,202 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners comprises approximately 3.5% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Western Midstream Partners worth $50,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,074,357 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,385,437,000 after acquiring an additional 299,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,292,437 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $954,450,000 after acquiring an additional 81,183 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,562,213 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 936,376 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,539,175 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $337,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,446,475 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WES. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:WES opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $48.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 29.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Western Midstream Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 121.57%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP NYSE: WES is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership's primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company's asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

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