Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 848 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 401.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 35.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,271.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $906.52 and a 52-week high of $1,286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,135.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,069.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.44. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.43 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $2.49 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,047.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,199.13.

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W.W. Grainger News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting W.W. Grainger this week:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total value of $385,518.97. Following the sale, the vice president owned 399 shares in the company, valued at $491,444.31. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total transaction of $1,795,446.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,471.28. This trade represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $7,380,743. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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