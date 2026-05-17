Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,635 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,635 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.71.

View Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.2%

STX stock opened at $795.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $103.73 and a 1 year high of $841.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,826,474.98. This trade represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 1,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.61, for a total transaction of $1,211,243.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,175,129.04. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,283 shares of company stock worth $65,989,618. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) from $950 to $1,140 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that AI-driven storage demand and Seagate’s product mix can keep earnings momentum strong.

Loop Capital raised its price target on from $950 to $1,140 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that AI-driven storage demand and Seagate’s product mix can keep earnings momentum strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent market coverage continues to highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of booming AI data center spending, with strong enterprise storage demand and HAMR adoption supporting the company’s growth outlook.

Recent market coverage continues to highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of booming AI data center spending, with strong enterprise storage demand and HAMR adoption supporting the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate also remains in focus after reporting a strong earnings beat and raising guidance, which reinforces the view that fundamentals are improving even after a sharp run-up in the share price.

Seagate also remains in focus after reporting a strong earnings beat and raising guidance, which reinforces the view that fundamentals are improving even after a sharp run-up in the share price. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment may be pressured by recent insider selling, as EVP Ban Seng Teh sold shares in two transactions under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still be read cautiously by the market.

Investor sentiment may be pressured by recent insider selling, as EVP Ban Seng Teh sold shares in two transactions under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still be read cautiously by the market. Negative Sentiment: The planned retirement of Lead Independent Director Mike Cannon adds a governance change that could create some uncertainty, even though it does not directly affect operations.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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