Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,127 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $445.18 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $385.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.42, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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