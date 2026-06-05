Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 211,672 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219,125 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 211,672 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 1.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.55% of Howmet Aerospace worth $454,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $249.37 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $250.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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