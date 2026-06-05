Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Stock Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,553 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 246,601 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.48% of TransUnion worth $80,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,770. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,666 shares of company stock worth $1,843,542. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransUnion expanded its TruIQ data enrichment capabilities on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud , a move that could support growth in its identity, analytics, and prescreen credit marketing businesses by helping customers run secure campaigns at scale. Article Title

TransUnion expanded its capabilities on the , a move that could support growth in its identity, analytics, and prescreen credit marketing businesses by helping customers run secure campaigns at scale. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still rate TransUnion (TRU) a “Moderate Buy” on average, suggesting Wall Street continues to see upside despite recent share weakness. Article Title

Analysts still rate a on average, suggesting Wall Street continues to see upside despite recent share weakness. Neutral Sentiment: TransUnion’s presentation at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference may have helped keep the company in focus, but it did not appear to introduce a major new catalyst by itself. Article Title

TransUnion’s presentation at the may have helped keep the company in focus, but it did not appear to introduce a major new catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has added to investor caution, with Steven M. Chaouki selling 5,000 shares and Todd C. Skinner selling 1,000 shares, which can create a negative read-through even though both trades were made under 10b5-1 plans. Article Title

TransUnion Stock Up 1.9%

TRU opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Further Reading

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