Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665,226 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 2.62% of Casella Waste Systems worth $163,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $643,945,000 after purchasing an additional 581,310 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 186,992 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 82,616 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 346,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company's stock.

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Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 760.52 and a beta of 0.77. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $118.91. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $457.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.49 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Casella Waste Systems's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Casella Waste Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,968.08. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $35,530.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,342 shares in the company, valued at $644,113.66. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,647. Insiders own 3.78% of the company's stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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