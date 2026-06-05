Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $226.23 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 468.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,803 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,216,801 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $226,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on ServiceNow, citing accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030 , which supports the stock’s valuation. Article Title

William Blair reiterated a rating on ServiceNow, citing accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a path to , which supports the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary around EmployeeWorks suggest it could become a major growth driver, with rapid traction, larger deals, and broader enterprise AI adoption helping reinforce the bullish long-term thesis for NOW. Article Title

Analysts and commentary around suggest it could become a major growth driver, with rapid traction, larger deals, and broader enterprise AI adoption helping reinforce the bullish long-term thesis for NOW. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow also announced a $2.5 million grant to City Year to support student success and workforce pathways, while expanding AI-enabled operational innovation—another signal that the company is using its platform to deepen enterprise and social impact. Article Title

ServiceNow also announced a to support student success and workforce pathways, while expanding AI-enabled operational innovation—another signal that the company is using its platform to deepen enterprise and social impact. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s recent conference presentations and valuation-focused coverage kept the company in the spotlight, but these items were mostly reinforcing existing themes rather than introducing major new fundamentals.

ServiceNow’s recent conference presentations and valuation-focused coverage kept the company in the spotlight, but these items were mostly reinforcing existing themes rather than introducing major new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation discussion notes that NOW remains well below its highs and still faces questions after a mixed year of share-price performance, which may remind investors that the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of optimism. Article Title

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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