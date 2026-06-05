Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 1,886,105 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,992,907 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,886,105 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 2.94% of ADMA Biologics worth $127,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,702,000. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,653,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,569,343 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $83,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,188.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,141,106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $17,338,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $7.97 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.72.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. ADMA Biologics's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 513,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. The trade was a 2.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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