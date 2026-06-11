Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 60,227 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274,318 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 60,227 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in Apple were worth $890,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Apple by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $291.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.07 and a 12-month high of $317.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Apple, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and helping support the longer-term bull case.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Apple, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and helping support the longer-term bull case. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple after WWDC, saying the event clarified Apple’s AI strategy and could support a stronger upgrade cycle over time. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple after WWDC, saying the event clarified Apple’s AI strategy and could support a stronger upgrade cycle over time. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also increased its price target, reflecting optimism that Apple’s AI rollout and ecosystem advantages can still drive upside from current levels.

TD Cowen also increased its price target, reflecting optimism that Apple’s AI rollout and ecosystem advantages can still drive upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Apple unveiled Siri AI, updated iOS/macOS features, and several developer-facing changes at WWDC, but much of the reaction depends on whether these features translate into real device upgrades and services revenue.

Apple unveiled Siri AI, updated iOS/macOS features, and several developer-facing changes at WWDC, but much of the reaction depends on whether these features translate into real device upgrades and services revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Apple will use Google Cloud and Nvidia GPUs for advanced AI workloads highlight a pragmatic AI strategy, but also suggest Apple is leaning on partners rather than owning the full stack.

Reports that Apple will use Google Cloud and Nvidia GPUs for advanced AI workloads highlight a pragmatic AI strategy, but also suggest Apple is leaning on partners rather than owning the full stack. Negative Sentiment: Several articles say investors were disappointed that WWDC did not deliver a more dramatic AI surprise, with Siri AI viewed as incremental and monetization timing still unclear. Article Title

Several articles say investors were disappointed that WWDC did not deliver a more dramatic AI surprise, with Siri AI viewed as incremental and monetization timing still unclear. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and option activity point to caution around Apple’s intermediate-term outlook, with some concern that older iPhones may not support the most compelling AI features, limiting the near-term upgrade cycle.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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