Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178,478 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 66,172 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $681,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avise Financial Cooperative Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $70,947,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 19,719 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $356.38 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $357.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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